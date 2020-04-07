Texas provides guidance for nursing facilities amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) is releasing current guidance on how to respond in the event of a presumptive or confirmed case of COVID-19 to nursing facilities across the state.

The new guidance includes an overview of the information provided to nursing facilities and highlights requirements and recommendations to protect resident health and safety, said a news release by the HHS Commission.

The guidance applies when a facility becomes aware of the infection of a resident, staff member, or visitor.

“We hope this information will help the providers we regulate respond as effectively as they can to COVID-19, as we fully understand they are confronting an unprecedented situation,” said David Kostroun, Deputy Executive Commissioner of the Texas HHS Regulatory Services division.

The current guidance is posted on the Texas HHS website at https://hhs.texas.gov/doing-business-hhs/provider-portals/long-term-care-providers/nursing-facilities-nf.

“This plan reflects our ongoing commitment to give providers the information they need to protect the vulnerable people they serve,” said Kostroun.

According to a release, the guidance is a living document that will be updated frequently as new guidance is provided, so facilities are urged to check this page regularly.

Long-term care facilities are reminded they must notify HHS and their local health authorities of any presumptive or confirmed case of COVID-19 for a resident or staff.

All long-term care facilities where COVID-19 has been detected also must follow all CDC and Texas DSHS guidelines for infection control, including appropriate use of isolation and personal protective equipment for staff and residents, to protect health and safety, said the release.

More information is available at hhs.texas.gov.