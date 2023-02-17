EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the past 18 years, the nonprofit organization Children at Risk has ranked Texas public schools to show how they are performing and to spur discussion on the quality of public education across the state.

Earlier this week, Children at Risk announced the El Paso area’s top five high, middle and elementary schools along with the “Top Gold Ribbon” high, middle and elementary schools.

Children at Risk ranks all Texas elementary and middle schools across three main areas and all high schools across four main areas: student achievement; campus performance; student growth; and college readiness (high schools only).

The Gold Ribbon lists highlight high-performing, high-poverty schools that are traditional neighborhood campuses; magnet and charter schools are not included in the Gold Ribbon lists. High-poverty schools are identified as campuses that are more than 75 percent economically disadvantaged. Those campuses that receive an A or B in the Children at Risk rankings are considered high-performing, high-poverty schools.

Top 5 high schools in El Paso area: 1) Clint ISD Early College Academy; 2) Silva Health Magnet (El Paso ISD); 3) Transmountain Early College High School (EPISD); 4) Valle Verde Early College High School (Ysleta ISD); and 5) Northwest Early College High School (Canutillo ISD).

Top 5 middle schools in El Paso area: 1) Eastwood Knolls International (Ysleta ISD); 2) Young Women’s Leadership Academy (Ysleta ISD); 3) Hornedo Middle (El Paso ISD); 4) Harmony Science Academy (El Paso); 5) Idea Mesa Hills College Preparatory.

Top 5 elementary schools in El Paso area: 1) Tippin Elementary (El Paso ISD); 2) North Star Elementary (Ysleta ISD); 3) John Drugan School (Socorro ISD); 4) Marguerite J. Lundy Elementary (El Paso ISD); 5) Hughey Elementary (El Paso ISD).

Top Gold Ribbon high school: 1) Clint ISD Early College Academy.

Top Gold Ribbon middle schools: 1) General Douglas McArthur PK-8 (El Paso ISD); 2) Bill Sybert School (Socorro ISD); 3) Charles Middle School (El Paso ISD).

Top Gold Ribbon elementary schools: 1) Hughey Elementary (El Paso ISD); 2) Glen Cove Elementary (Ysleta ISD); 3) Del Norte Heights Elementary (Ysleta ISD); 4) Vista Hills Elementary (Ysleta ISD); Ramona Elementary (Ysleta ISD).

Children at Risk is a research and advocacy nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for Texas’ children. For more information, visit childrenatrisk.org, Facebook and Twitter.