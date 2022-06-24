The state of Texas has enacted the trigger law which means abortion will be banned within the next thirty days.

It is now up to each individual state on how they choose to rule on Roe V. Wade.

According to Guttmacher, thirteen states, including Texas have trigger laws, and twenty six states are certain or likely to ban abortion.

Governor Gregg Abbott released a statement today stating the other laws he has set in place.

“I signed laws that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women’s health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program. This critical program provides counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance, such as car seats, diapers, and housing to mothers in need.”

While Republican lawmakers are celebrating their win, democrats across Texas are mourning women’s reproductive rights.

“”it means that our daughters and our granddaughters will have fewer rights than their mothers had. rights over their reproductive freedom, rights over their future,” says congresswoman veronica Escobar.

Escobar adding, “states like Texas and other red states stand ready to criminalize abortion and abortion providers, and every woman is different, every story is different, every circumstance is different, but there’s no room for any of those differences.”

Additionally, according to Attorney General Ken Paxton, June 24th will be an annual office of the Attorney General holiday in recognition of the decision made today and the many lives lost before it.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.