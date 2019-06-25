Texas Historical Commission suspends permit for El Paso arena in Duranguito

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Historic Commission has suspended the Antiquities Permit for the planned El Paso Multipurpose Performing Arts Center until further notice.

The commission notified the City of El Paso in a letter on Monday. KTSM has obtained a copy of the letter.

It states “The archaeological survey for which the permit was issued may not commence, including the demolition of any buildings within the footprint of the project … or any asbestos remediation of those same buildings, until this suspension is lifted after further order of the Court.”

KTSM has reached out to the city for comment.

The letter comes after a weekend where Duranguito was open for demolition and then preservationist Max Grossman was able to secure a Emergency Relief injunction to prevent destruction.

With the latest injunction, Grossman tells KTSM all litigation regarding the preservation of Duranguito sits within the Texas Supreme Court, meaning the city will have no options for relief in the State of Texas if the court should decide against them.