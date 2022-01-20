Texas has cheapest average gas price in US; El Paso gas prices highest in state

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While fellow Texans are seeing the lowest gas prices in the U.S., El Paso drivers continue to pay the highest prices for gasoline in the Lone Star State.

According to the latest report from AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is four cents more than it was on this day last week and is 84 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.35 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.32, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and 93 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“The dynamics in the oil and gasoline market remain complex to start off the new year…The bottom line for the consumer is that market optimism for crude and gasoline demand remains robust, and, therefore, AAA anticipates climbing gasoline prices in the short term.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.65 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Officials add that the outlook for gasoline demand remains strong and that optimism continues to drive crude oil markets higher. In addition, market analysts are predicting tighter gasoline supplies after a fire on a key oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey occurred on Tuesday along with rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

