File image: Dozens of classrooms across the state still fall short of connectivity speed standards. (Getty Images)

(Stacker) – Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.

As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12.

Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning.

Stacker compiled a list of school districts in Texas with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12. School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. Ties are broken by the number of students in the school district.

#10. New Braunfels Independent School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.21 Mbps

– Total students: 9,281

– Cost per Mbps: $2.97

– Total monthly cost: $4,450.00

#9. Patton Springs School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.2 Mbps

– Total students: 1,020

– Cost per Mbps: $10.32

– Total monthly cost: $2,064.52

#8. Mumford Independent School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.16 Mbps

– Total students: 625

– Cost per Mbps: $18

– Total monthly cost: $1,800.00

#7. Copperas Cove School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.15 Mbps

– Total students: 8,474

– Cost per Mbps: $1.79

– Total monthly cost: $1,790.00

#6. Wimberley Independent School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.13 Mbps

– Total students: 2,186

– Cost per Mbps: $14.36

– Total monthly cost: $3,950.00

#5. Hallsville Independent School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.12 Mbps

– Total students: 4,962

– Cost per Mbps: $9.5

– Total monthly cost: $4,750.00

#4. Port Neches-Groves School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.12 Mbps

– Total students: 5,031

– Cost per Mbps: $2.94

– Total monthly cost: $1,470.00

#3. Benjamin Independent School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.05 Mbps

– Total students: 131

– Cost per Mbps: $253.83

– Total monthly cost: $1,523.00

#2. Henrietta Independent School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.05 Mbps

– Total students: 941

– Cost per Mbps: $47.78

– Total monthly cost: $2,389.00

#1. Madisonville Cisd

– Bandwidth per student: 0.05 Mbps

– Total students: 2,333

– Cost per Mbps: $37.58

– Total monthly cost: $3,758.33