Abbott urges federal government to test all migrants entering US and vaccinate Border Patrol agents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for more federal funding to help along the border.

Abbott held a press conference on Tuesday after he took an aerial tour of the border. He was briefed by border agencies, which all said there’s an influx of migrants into the United States.

The governor launched “Operation Lone Star” to surge resources along the border. Abbott also called for more COVID-19 testing of migrants entering the country.

“Immigration is a federal government responsibility. The federal government has the responsibility to fund the testing of anybody coming here who does have COVID and it is ICE, not the state of Texas, responsible for administering those tests,” said Abbott.

Abbott is also calling for the Biden Administration to quickly vaccinate all border agents this week.