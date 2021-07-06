Texas Governor and HHSC Announce an Extension of Emergency SNAP Food Benefits

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $262 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“With the support of HHSC and the USDA, families across the state can continue to put food on the table for their loved ones,” said Abbott.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave HHSC approval to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

“As the pandemic continues to impact Texas families, we will continue to provide support to these families through emergency SNAP benefits, which allow the purchases of healthy, nutritious foods,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The emergency July benefits are in addition to the more than $3.69 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020, said the Governor’s office.

According to the officer of Governor Abbott, recipients will also continue receiving a 15% increase in their benefits, which will continue until September 2021. This 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by July 31.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.