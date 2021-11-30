Texas DPS updates on 6 vehicle wreck that killed driver, injured 8 on Sunday afternoon near Van Horn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials provided an update to Sunday’s multi-vehicle wreck just east of Van Horn that killed one and injured eight others.

Truck driver 63-year-old Juan Lopez Martinez, from El Paso, was killed when the semi truck he was driving collided with another semi in front of him that had slowed for road construction.

As a result, both tractor trailers continued eastbound, striking four other vehicles that had also slowed for the construction.

The DPS Troopers’ investigation revealed that Martinez ‘failed to control the speed’ of his truck, leading to the wreck.

Martinez was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck.

The other victims of the crash were treated and released at Culberson County Hospital.

