Texas DPS steps up enforcement during Christmas, New Year’s holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Public Safety will be out on the roads in full force over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday enforcing traffic laws and ensuring that drivers aren’t drinking and driving.

“Another year is drawing to a close, and while there are many reasons to celebrate, we must all remember to do so responsibly to help keep our roadways safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS Troopers will increase patrols over the holidays, as will many of our fellow law enforcement partners across the state, and we will be on the lookout for drivers not obeying the law and endangering others. Public safety is our top priority, and we encourage all drivers to put safety first as you celebrate this holiday season.”

The program is part two of Operation Holiday initiatives, allowing DPS Troopers to increase patrols beginning Wednesday, December 23 through Saturday, December 26, as well as Thursday, December 31 through Friday, January 1.

The goal of these efforts is to increase safety on Texas roads. DPS Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance and not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

