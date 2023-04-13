EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is inviting the community to attend the “Texas Go Blue Day” event Friday morning, April 14, at 501 Hawkins Blvd.

Flyer courtesy of Texas DFPS

The event schedule is as it follows:

10:00 – 10:05 Welcome – CPS Lorena Maldonado

10:05 – 10:15 Speaker – Pastor Eric Hallback The Rock Faith Center

10:15 – 10:25 Speaker – CASA Program Director Mida Ponce

10:25 – 10:35 Speaker –Family District Judge Yahara Gutierrez

10:35 – 10:40 Balloon release

10:40 –11:00 Refreshments inside of building

DFPS is joining with local governments, community groups, service organizations and other partners to encourage the community to prevent, recognize and report child abuse.

“We want your help to empower communities with resources to support Texas children, youth, and families where they live, work, and play,” said Sasha Rasco, DFPS Chief Prevention and Community Well-Being Officer. “Our goal for this month is to reach as many individuals as possible to equip families with knowledge and resources to support child abuse prevention practices in Texas,” added Rasco.

People can promote child abuse prevention awareness here.

Parents can find a wealth of helpful information on the GetParentingTips.com website filled with free tips and expert advice to help parents navigate the many challenges of child rearing from pregnancy through the teen years. For parents who need more than information, the website also directs them to local programs that can support them.

For more information about the signs of child abuse and neglect click here. To report abuse or neglect contact the Texas Abuse Hotline at 800-252-5400 or report online at TxAbuseHotline.org.

DFPS prevention hotlines and websites: