Texas Attorney General says El Paso County Judge can’t order shut down

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Attorney General’s Office announced that it is quickly exploring to take legal action after El Paso County Judge Samaniego ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential services.
In a tweet, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton writes, “El Paso County Judge Samaniego has no authority to shut down businesses in El Paso County. This is a direct violation of @GovAbbot’s executive order.”
El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said Judge Samaniego did not consult him about the shutdown order and refused to return his call.
“I am seeking clarification from the Attorney General on the new County order, which does not supersede the Governor’s orders,” Mayor Margo said.
Mayor Margo sent a letter to the Attorney General, which he then posted on his official Twitter account.
Some El Paso businesses have already said they would defy the order.
