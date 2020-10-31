Texas AG joins coalition of businesses that are suing County Judge Samaniego

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined a coalition of businesses that are suing El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

The coalition of businesses are suing after Samaniego on Thursday issued a two-week shutdown of local businesses.

Paxton said the health order is inconsistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster orders.

“El Paso County Judge Samaniego has no authority to shut down businesses in El Paso County. This is a direct violation of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order,” said Paxton. “Recommendations must not be confused with requirements, especially those that unlawfully burden private citizens and businesses.”

Samaniego said he is aware of the letter sent to the mayor from the Texas Attorney General regarding the shutdown order.

“As a matter of law, the Attorney General’s letter does not carry any legal weight. It is just an informal letter from the attorney general. Only a court can decide if my order is invalid and I firmly believe that a court will not do so,” he said.

Samaniego said he would release a legal opinion that sets forth the legal basis for his authority to issue the order and that he urges the Mayor and City Council to consider.

He also said he will meet with Commissioners Court on Monday and will ask for the authority to discuss all legal options to do what is in the best interest of El Paso during this crisis.

