Ten most wanted sex offender from South Texas arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – A Texas 10 most wanted sex offender, John Anthony Rangel, was arrested October 22 in Harlingen by DPS Special agents.

Rangel was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety special agents, in coordination with Texas Highway Patrol, after he was seen leaving a house.

In 2017, Rangel, 31, was convicted of three counts of indecency with a child by exposure for an incident involving a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison and was released on parole in September 2018. For more information, view his wanted bulletin.

Rangel, from the Harlingen area, was added to the Texas 10 most wanted sex offenders list on September 30. He’s been wanted since May 2019, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

In October 2020, the DPS Criminal Investigation Division in Brownsville issued Rangel a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists on the DPS website.

The DPS advises to not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

