Temperatures are rising, so let’s talk about heat waves!

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures are rising in the Borderland as we inch closer to May. Starting Sunday a heatwave will take over the region with temperatures rising 13°+ into the high 90’s. This means we might meet reach record temperatures, and possibly even break them.

A heat wave is a period of time where excessively hot weather, related to above normal temperatures.

A heat wave is considered a weather disaster, and a disaster that is not talked about enough.

For the past 40 years in the United States, data show that heat is the biggest killer of all severe weather. In fact, it beats, the death toll of hurricanes, tornados, and floods.

Our normal body temperature remains around 98.6°, but when exposure to high temperatures raises our body temperature control system becomes overwhelmed, causing heated hyperthermia.

Body temperatures above 104° can be life threatening, especially in places like the Borderland.

In dry climates, where humidity is low, the body’s perspiration (sweating) is sometimes not enough. Adding to this, city’s warm up much faster than rural areas.

So while El Paso is expecting highs in the 90’s to 100’s this upcoming week, it’s necessary to keep in mind to stay hydrated and cool.