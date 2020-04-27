Temperatures are rising, so how can you determine you’re dealing with heat stress?

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — As temperatures are rising to near record highs this week, chances are the Borderland Community may begin to feel signs of heat stress throughout their body.

The human body is a heat generator and it constantly releases energy, any changes that could influence the rate of heat loss from the body, will not only cause discomfort but dangerous conditions.

Humans are naturally warm body creatures, and the main way our bodies keep itself from overheating is through sweating. This, however, can only do so much when your surrounded by humidity,

Lucky for El Pasoans, this is where living in the dry desert is a big perk. Hot and dry conditions are much more favorable by the human body than hot and humid conditions.

Hot and dry conditions allow the perspiration that the body releases to evaporate into the air, helping the body cool down. In humid conditions, perspiration is less likely to evaporate, eventually overheating the body.

El Pasoans bodies are acclimated to dry climates, this is why you may feel serious discomfort when you travel to humid places like, San Antonio, or even the state of Florida.

Here are heat stress signs to look out for that can lead to; a heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat syncope.

Hot skin without sweating

Hallucinations

Chills

Severe headache

Confusion

Dizziness

Slurred speech

Extreme sweating

Weakness

Nausea/ Vomiting

Clammy skin

Pale/ flushed skin

Muscle cramps

Quick/ shallow breathing

Light-headedness

Fainting.

If multiple of the following symptoms are experienced, seek medical help immediately.