Tejano/Norteño group Intocable returns to El Paso in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tejano/Norteño group Intocable will perform in El Paso on July 11 at the Plaza Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on at 10 a.m. on April 2.

The Zapata, Texas, group started 20 years ago when friends Ricky Muñoz and René Martínez dreamed of bringing their music music — which fuses Tejano conjunto music, Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and rock — to the world.

The group has gone on to find success with #1 hits such as “Robarte un Beso,” “Prometí,” “Te Amo (Para Siempre),” “Culpable Fui (Culpable Soy)” and their latest “Tu Ausencia.”

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, or elpasolive.com.