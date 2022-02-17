EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies arrested two juveniles after finding them with drugs and rifles during a traffic stop on the Far East Side.

According to EPCSO officials, the 13-year-old and 16-year-old were stopped along the 400 block of Peyton Drive in Sparks, south of Horizon City.

Deputies allegedly found several controlled substances and two AR-15 style rifles. A subsequent investigation found the serial numbers on the weapons had been altered.

The two teens were taken into custody and referred to the Juvenile Detention Center on possession of narcotics and unlawful possession of firearms charges.

No other information was released.

