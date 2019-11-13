Teenager killed by El Paso Border Patrol Agent case returns to the supreme court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The case for Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, the teenager killed by Border Patrol agent in 2010, returns to the supreme court.

As KTSM has reported, Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa Jr. shot Guereca after throwing rocks at him from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

According to the Supre Court, El Paso attorney Randolph Ortega will be representing the agent.

Officials say the lawsuit could give constitutional rights to the Guereca family, to file a civil lawsuit against the Border Patrol Agent.

This is the second time the Supreme Court considers this dispute.