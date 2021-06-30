Teenager goes missing; last seen in Ruidoso, New Mexico

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Ruidoso Police Department (RPD) has reported a missing endangered juvenile advisory for a 13-year-old girl.

Her name is Sophie Falcon, 13, and is described to be 5’0″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Falcon was last seen on June 29 around 1:00 a.m. at 225 Ridge in Ruidoso, New Mexico. She was seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans, red Van shoes and was carrying a green backpack and a gray backpack.

Her whereabouts continue to be unknown. Falcon is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with information on this missing teenager please contact the Ruidoso Police Department at (575) 258-7365 or dial 911.

