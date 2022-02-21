EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A teenager was stabbed during a fight in a Northeast El Paso pizza restaurant parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to El Paso Police.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 9400 block of Dyer in the Peter Piper Pizza parking lot when police say the 14-year-old got into a fight inside the restaurant.

According to investigators, when the victim exited the restaurant, he was approached by several men in a car who assaulted him by punching, kicking, and eventually stabbing him in the buttocks.

The suspects allegedly fired a shotgun as they left, causing onlookers to run for safety inside the restaurant.

The teenage victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. EPPD’s Gang Unit is investigating.

