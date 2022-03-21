EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Monday that a Northeast El Paso teen was stabbed late Friday night.

Officers from the Northeast Regional Command Center were sent to the 3800 block of Truman regarding a stabbing, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.

According to officers they found out that the victim, identified as 18-year-old Angel Cesar, Jr., had been stabbed by an unnamed person, after that person allowed Cesar, Jr. to use their food stamp card.

Police say Cesar, Jr. allegedly spent more on the card than the person had agreed to, resulting in a physical confrontation, followed by the stabbing.

Cesar, Jr was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police add that the investigation continues.

