EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An 18-year-old man was murdered near an East El Paso park on Father’s Day and El Paso Police have made three arrests, police announced Tuesday, June 20.

About 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, police responded to a 911 call about gunshots heard near Tim Foster Park, at 14401 Smokey Point Dr. When officers and fire medical crews arrived, they found 18-year-old Gabriel Angel Martinez shot.

He was inside a car and died at the scene, police say.

Detectives from Crimes Against Persons and investigators with the Criminalistics Unit responded to the scene to take the lead in the investigation.

Investigators learned that Martinez had met two people at the park. One of those people shot Martinez, and both suspects then fled the scene, police said.

The investigation led to the identification of 17-year-old Anthony Matthew Zubia, 17-year-old Z’Mari Leishaun Theus, and 24-year old Alexis Faith Mora.



All three were arrested Monday, June 19, after a traffic stop at Montana and Oasis by the El

Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit.

During the traffic stop, the suspects fled from the officers, police say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Border Patrol Air Support, and the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail K-9 Unit all assisted in searching for the suspects.

Zubia, Theus, and Mora have charged with murder. Zubia and Theus had

their bond set at $1 million. Mora’s bond was set at $750,000.

At this time the investigation continues and no additional details are

available for public release.

This is the 12th murder of 2023 as compared to 9 at this time last year.