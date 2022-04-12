EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a teen after a social media threat to Parkland Middle School.

According to EPPD, on Thursday, April 7th, they were notified by the Ysleta Independent School District of a social media post that threatened a school shooting.

KTSM learned that the threat was directed at Parkland Middle School.

EPPD’s Special Investigations Unit and the Northeast Regional Command began an investigation which resulted in a 14-year-old being taken into custody for the threat made against the school.

Police say the teen admitted to the detectives that he had created the message with the threat, but did not intend for the message to have gone viral.

The teen was charged with False Alarm or Report, which police say is State Jail Felony due to the threat made against a public school.

EPPD official added that all threats to schools will be investigated.

“School threats are not a joke, think of the consequences before making any threats. The charges for making threats to a school can range from a misdemeanor to a felony,” EPPD officials added.

