EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 13-year-old boy is accused of making terroristic threats on social media about shooting up a middle school in San Elizario.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated the incident and identified the teen. Investigators say the threat was made against Garcia Enriquez Middle School.

Deputies say no students or faculty were in danger. The teen was referred to the juvenile probation department.