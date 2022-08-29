EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – National and local teachers union leaders will be distributing more than 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms in the Socorro Independent School District.

The giveaway will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Escontrias STEAM Academy and at Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy. The giveaway is part of the American Federation of Teachers’ “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in Pennsylvania. It is also part of the union’s literacy campaign to give out 1 million books.

Socorro’s distribution includes diverse titles, bilingual and STEAM books to support curricula at two of SISD’s magnet schools.