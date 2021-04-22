Teachers Federal Credit Union lobbies to reopen

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Teachers Federal Credit Union has announced they will be reopening their lobbies on May 10, 2021 with limited capacity.

All teller transactions must continue to be completed through the full-service drive-thrus at all branches.

The lobbies will offer the following services:

New accounts

New share certificates

New IRA’s

New or Replacement of debit cards

Disputes

Coin machine usage

Due to the previously scheduled remodeling of the Rojas and Golden Key lobbies, those lobbies will remain closed until further notice. However, drive-thrus at all locations will remain full service for the community’s safety and convenience.

TFCU will follow all CDC guidelines and sanitizing protocols within their branches. However, appointments are highly encouraged, as those that have scheduled an appointment will take priority over walk-ins for lobby transactions.

For a full list of safety, and convenience service guidelines, visit their website today at tfcu.coop.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.