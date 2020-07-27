Teachers drive-through for Class Fund donation supplies

by: Karla Draksler

Posted:
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Instead of honoring The Classroom Fund grant recipients with a reception, area teachers will do a drive-thru to receive a variety of supplies.

The drive-through will be setup in an alley between the El Paso Community Foundation offices and Mills Plaza Parking Ramp, just across San Jacinto Plaza.

Staff from The El Paso Community Foundation will place the awarded items in teacher’s cars from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“This year is even more important as our teachers are facing some of the biggest challenges of their careers,” said Stephanie Otero, vice president of operations, in the release.

Teachers will receive supplies such as books, science kits, athletic equipment and technology so they can be prepared before the start of the new school year.

El Paso Community Foundation’s The Classroom Fund awarded a total of $58,000 to 66 teachers around El Paso and Las Cruces area.

