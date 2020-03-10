Teacher job fair at Clint ISD in late March

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint Independent School District is hiring and to make things easier, it will host a job fair later this month.

The teacher job fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon on March 28 at Horizon High School, 14651 Horizon Blvd.

Principals from all Clint ISD campuses will be there to conduct interviews and accept resumes.

The starting salary of a teacher, even without experience, at Clint is $52,526.

Openings and salary schedules are available at clintweb.net and more information can be found by calling 915-926-4066.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Rangers Interactive: Chirinos is back on the roster — and position battle. Who’s on 1st?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rangers Interactive: Chirinos is back on the roster — and position battle. Who’s on 1st?"

Coronavirus prompts changes to Bataan Memorial Death March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus prompts changes to Bataan Memorial Death March"

CVS waives medication delivery fee in response to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "CVS waives medication delivery fee in response to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak"

Suspected wrong-way drunk driver accused of crashing into NMSP Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspected wrong-way drunk driver accused of crashing into NMSP Officer"

Trial for man accused in 2017 drive-by shooting that killed Las Cruces teen set to begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial for man accused in 2017 drive-by shooting that killed Las Cruces teen set to begin"
More Local