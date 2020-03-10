Teacher job fair at Clint ISD in late March

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint Independent School District is hiring and to make things easier, it will host a job fair later this month.

The teacher job fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon on March 28 at Horizon High School, 14651 Horizon Blvd.

Principals from all Clint ISD campuses will be there to conduct interviews and accept resumes.

The starting salary of a teacher, even without experience, at Clint is $52,526.

Openings and salary schedules are available at clintweb.net and more information can be found by calling 915-926-4066.