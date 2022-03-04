EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrested a man – who is also a Socorro ISD middle school teacher – on two Indecency with a Child charges.

On March 3, 2022, officials say deputies with EPCSO’s Warrants & Fugitive Apprehension Unit were working an investigation into a case of a wanted subject along the 11700 block of Pebble Hills in El Paso County.

They identified the man as 34-year-old Marcos Chavez, wanted in El Paso County on two counts of

Indecency with a Child.

During the investigation, deputies made contact with a man who looked like Chavez, exiting a vehicle.

Deputies then positively identified the man as Chavez, and he was taken into custody without incident.

EPCSO officials added that Chavez is an employee with the Socorro Independent School District (SISD)

On Thursday, March 3, officials with SISD’s Montwood Middle School shared the following information with parents, via a phone call:

Hi, this is Melissa Saenz, principal of Montwood Middle School. I am calling to inform you that earlier today one of our employees was detained by El Paso County Sherriff’s Officers on campus for a non-school related issue. The individual is being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the issue. There are no allegations of misconduct or wrongdoing involving our school. Due to confidentiality laws, this is all the information we are able to share at this time. That said, I assure you that the Socorro Independent School District will take all necessary action to ensure the continued safety and security of our children at Montwood Middle School. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Team SISD! Melissa Saenz, principal of Montwood Middle School

Chavez was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a bond of $30,000.

