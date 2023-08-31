Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the world’s largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies will showcase a sensational, record-breaking concert film on its big screens as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour continues in movie theaters. Tickets are on sale now at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children, plus taxes and fees where applicable.

Fans can enjoy the shared, immersive experience of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at all U.S. Cinemark theaters beginning Friday, Oct. 13, and running each subsequent weekend through Sunday, Nov. 5. For more details, showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit this website or the Cinemark app.

WHEN:

Tickets are on sale now at www.cinemark.com, on the Cinemark app, and at Cinemark box offices for showtimes on the below dates.