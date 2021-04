El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Under normal circumstances, today would be the deadline for filing your federal taxes but the last year has been anything but normal.

Back in March, the IRS announced that it was pushing the deadline to June 15th for those filing taxes in Texas.

In a statement the IRS commissioner said the agency wanted to do everything it could to help taxpayers through the strange situation caused by the pandemic.

The IRS does say that estimated tax payments are still due today.