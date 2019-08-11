Tax-free shoppers on edge one week after El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With local students ready to return to school, crowds of El Pasoans are taking advantage of tax-free weekend to stock up on fresh supplies.

However, one week after the Walmart shooting, many shoppers remain on edge.

The Cielo Vista Walmart, where the shooting took place, remains closed to shoppers, but shoppers say they are entering other local Walmarts with caution and on high alert.

Some families tell KTSM this is the first time they’ve done gone to the store since the shooting happened.

Tax-free weekend is known to bring large crowds for the start of the school year.

Police say up to 3,000 people were in the Cielo Vista Walmart at the time of the shooting, which is prompting locals to shop with caution.

“I told my family, ‘let’s get what we need from the front of the store first and then we’ll go to the back’ because we’re scared,” shopper Olga Martinez tells KTSM. “I tell them we need to be careful and look out for anything suspicious.”

Many large stores are upping their security measures in the wake of the shooting, something some shoppers find comforting.

“I feel it’s safer now than it was before due to the increase of security and having officers inside the store,” shopper Steven Maldonado said.

In Texas, tax-free weekend lasts Friday through Sunday.