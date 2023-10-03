EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Aviation enthusiasts and history buffs can get an up-close-and-personal taste of World War II aircraft this week at the War Eagles Air Museum.

The museum, at 8012 Airport Road in Santa Teresa, is hosting two vintage aircraft that are on tour with the Commemorative Air Force.

The C-47A Skytrain troop transport named “That’s All, Brother” and the B-25 Mitchell bomber “Yellow Rose” have both landed at Santa Teresa and will be here in the Borderland through this weekend.

Photographs by Gabriela Rodriguez/KTSM

They will be available for ground tours through Monday, Oct. 9. Aircraft tours are included with paid admission.

Flights on “That’s All Brother” are available Friday through Monday. Flights last about 30 minutes and tickets may be purchased online by clicking here.

“That’s All, Brother” is C-47A troop carrier that helped to lead the airborne invasion on D-Day on June 6, 1944, carrying troops from the 101st Airborne Division paratroopers into France.

On Saturday, the museum will feature a special Wings and Wheels Family Fun Day. In addition to the already scheduled flights and ground tours, visitors can enjoy local vendors, food trucks, car displays, a skydiving demonstration and other fun activities.

Tickets for this event are $10 for youth and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the museum gift shop.

