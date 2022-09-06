EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Downtown El Paso will soon be getting a new movie venue – Aaron and George’s Film Café.

Taking inspiration from small theaters in New York City or even the late, great Fellini Film Café — a one-time fixture in the Cincinnati Entertainment District — the new venue will be located at 105 Texas Ave.

The venue, owned by New York native Douglas Winter and El Paso native Rebecca Munoz, is being billed as an “inviting space for movie lovers to enjoy offbeat, classic and independent films.”

The grand opening will be 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Besides showing moves, the venue will also serve a variety of sandwiches, salads and fountain-style beverages.

Its hours will be 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 to 3 p.m. Sunday.