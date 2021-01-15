EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During a pandemic might not be the best time to start a business, however Taconeta in downtown El Paso rolled the dice and the move paid off.

Co-owner of Taconeta, Daniel Fox opened it doors in July and told KTSM that since they opened right in the middle of the pandemic, so the pandemic climate is all we know.

Fox says he’d like to thank the community of El Paso for supporting them thus far and look forward to serving tacos and margaritas for a long time.

The top two Tacos are their Suadero Taco, a brisket confit taco with salsa Goku and guacamole, and the vegetarian Mushroom Taco, with tempura fried mushrooms, salsa macha, avocado, and pickled red onions.