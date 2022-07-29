EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) issued a liquor permit suspension to a popular but troubled East El Paso bar following a years-long investigation into narcotics sales allegations.

Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen East, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road near Vista Del Sol, may not serve alcohol for 90 days following the suspension issued late Thursday. The TABC says they have the authority to issue suspensions if the business’s continued operations are deemed a “risk to public safety.”

According to TABC, investigators began looking into business operations at the Eastside bar in September 2020 in response to allegations of alleged drug sales. Ciro’s has been the subject of more than 100 calls for service for local law enforcement.

In August 2021, EPPD responded to a fight outside the bar and was allegedly shot at by a suspect. The officer returned fire, sparking an investigation by EPPD and the Texas Rangers.

“Criminal activity at a licensed business not only endangers the surrounding community, it makes it harder for law-abiding business owners to safely operate and support their families,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said. “TABC will continue to work with our partners in local and state law enforcement to put a stop to violations such as this wherever they are found.”

The investigation is ongoing with TABC, The El Paso Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

