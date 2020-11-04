TABC issues license suspension to two El Paso businesses for violating state’s COVID-19 protocols

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued license suspensions to two El Paso businesses that were found in violation of the state’s COVID-19 protocols.

The two businesses that received a suspension include Rockstar Burger Bar located at 217 N. Stanton St. and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot located at 3737 N. Mesa St.

The TABC visited 1,700 bars throughout Texas as part of a statewide sweep. In total, authorities issued eight license suspensions in the entire state. The suspensions are for 30 days.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “I’m incredibly proud of all the TABC employees working to ensure Texas bars and restaurants are able to operate safely. Our goal from the start has been to educate business owners about the requirements of the governor’s executive orders, and our Enforcement, Legal and Communications teams have done outstanding work to keep the industry and the public informed on how to stay safe while helping to reopen the Texas economy.”

Officials said that agents conducted 1,715 inspections over the last week, including 427 in El Paso.

“These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we’re grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas.”

The businesses that were issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension are:

El Paso

Rockstar Burger Bar – 217 N. Stanton St.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot – 3737 N. Mesa St.

Amarillo

Bodega’s – 709 S. Polk St.

Lubbock

Kong’s – 1707 Texas Ave.

Dallas

CJ’s Billiard – 4848 Military Parkway

IdleRye (doing business as Bitter End/Wok Hard Deep Ellum) – 2826 Elm St.

El Globo Taqueria Restaurant – 212 S. Llewellyn Ave.

College Station

The Corner – 401 University Drive

TABC said it is strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency license suspensions if there are violations that threaten public health and safety.

The first infraction may result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second may result in up to a 60-day suspension.

Find TABC’s resources for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic and view a map of counties where bars can reopen at tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.

