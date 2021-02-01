Sweet love: Why we give chocolate on Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lovers and sweet-toothed people delight every February to celebrate the sugary-sweet state of love that is chocolate.

Over time, the sweetness of Valentine’s Day extended beyond the sensualness of chocolate to include assorted confections, caramels and chocolate in many different forms.

Valentine’s Day gift giving, like everything else affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is different in 2021.

Consumers and small businesses in El Paso are encouraging shopping local, while bakeries and restaurants begin distributing their Valentine’s Day menus.

Maggie Asfahani, who owns Salt + Honey, had success with holiday gift boxes and is offering special Valentine’s boxes that include a mini bottle of prosecco, two handmade red velvet cake pops from Honeybee Sweets and Treats, a hot cocoa bomb and a floral candle from Fraiche & Doux Body Works.

“There’s always been a correlation between giving food and any kind of love,” Asfashani told KTSM 9 News.

“Food is sustaining,” she added, “so when we create something to give to our loved ones — whether it’s sweet or not — it’s a gesture of affection and nourishment. That we’re trying to sustain our relationships.”

Other local go-tos like Sweet Addiction, Fig + Brie and Floured by Jess are offering their own chocolatey selections for Valentine’s Day.

For millennia, chocolate has been emblematic of wealth and luxury that later evolved into associations with romantic love that span diverse cultures, theologies and regions. In 2021, local bakers and confectioners in El Paso are carrying on the tradition of giving sweet gifts.

Some of the earliest known uses of chocolate are from 1500 B.C. in pots and bowls made by the Olmecs in equatorial Mexico, says Hays Lavis, cultural curator at the Smithsonian’s Museum of the American Indian. Cacao was representative of abundance, which would later factor into arranged marriages in Europe.

Scholars believe the Olmecs shared their knowledge of the glories of cacao with Central American Mayans, who integrated the bean into everyday meals and celebratory transactions.

The Aztecs (400 A.D.) believed cacao was a divine gift and believed it to be more valuable than gold. Trade using cacao beans became popular as the Aztec people bought food and other goods using cacao as currency.

Aztec emperor Montezuma II reportedly drank gallons of cacao daily for its caffeine and aphrodisiac properties, one of the first historical records of chocolate being linked to sexual desire.

Production of cacao spread throughout Meso-America as people migrated and eventually came into contact with European explorers.

Historians argue how cacao made its way to Europe, but it arrived in Spain (somehow) by the 16th century.

By 1585, countries like Spain, Italy and France were importing cacao for widespread consumption that created a market for chocolate plantations run by slave labor.

Chocolate reached England in the 17th century, where chocolate shops rivalled coffee shops as preferred meeting places for social activity.

The idea of courtly and romantic love seduced Europeans starting in the 14th century as the cultivation of chocolate made its way around the globe.

The earliest romantic link of St. Valentine to romantic love appeared in Geoffrey Chaucer’s 1382 poem, “The Parliament of Foules.” According to Chaucer, Valentine’s Day is a celebration of unity and fertility where “every bird cometh to choose his mate” on “seynt Voantynes day.”

Writers and artists latched onto associations with romantic love and sensory associations, sweet tastes in particular.

For example, of romantic fantasy William Shakespeare warns: “The sweets we wish for, turn to loathed sours, Even in the moment that we call them ours.”

The marriage of chocolate and Valentine’s Day took place in 1861 when Richard Cadbury put Cupids and roses on heart-shaped boxes of chocolate that people could save and store love letters in once the chocolates were consumed.

The commercialization of Valentine’s Day didn’t reach the U.S. until the 20th century, when Milton Hershey created the company’s signature “kisses.” The name comes from the smooch sound created during production.

Russell Stover all but monopolized the chocolate-for-Valentine’s Day business in 1923 after selling mass-produced heart-shaped boxes of chocolates to retailers across the country. The company eventually bought-out competitor Whitman’s and focused distribution on big box retailers like Target and Walmart.

Nearly a century after Hershey and Stover created the contemporary American Valentine’s Day market, lovers and consumers are still drawn to love (and chocolate) in all forms, in what Shakespeare says is “chewing the food of sweet and bitter fancy.”