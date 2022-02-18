EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers, along with the SWAT Unit are on the scene of an East Central El Paso barricaded subject.

EPPD officials sent out the alert shortly before Noon, sharing that there was a person at a home along the 3900 of La Luz who refused to come out.

No other information is available at this time.

