UPDATE: Suspect is in custody. No injuries. Scene will clear in about one hour

DONA ANA, New Mexico (KTSM) – According to reports from the Dona Ana County Sheriff Office, a man barricaded himself inside a home in the 5000 block of Clavel.

The threat is contained to one residence and is believed to have started with a domestic dispute.

Doña Ana Elementary students were relocated to Vista Middle School and shortly after it was authorized the early release of students due to police activity nearby.

Parents or authorized guardians/emergency contacts can pick up students from the gym at Vista with photo ID, using the Vista parking lot off Elks Drive.

If parents are unable to pick up your child, all students will be housed at Vista through the end of the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

