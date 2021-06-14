Update: EPPD headquarters re-opens after suspicious package cleared

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Andres Martinez/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s headquarters in Central El Paso has re-opened.

The building was closed to the public Monday morning because of a suspicious package reported at a nearby building, however, the package was cleared just before 9 a.m.

The EPPD Bomb Squad was investigating a suspicious package across the street, according to EPPD. Police alerted media at 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Police did not indicate which building had a suspicious package or what type of package was reported.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoan part of Texas 4,000 Ride Against Cancer

Spectators injured in Fabens mud-track collision

Bouncer allegedly assaulted at Later Later bar

Cielo Vista Neighborhood and students spruce up Aug. 3 memorial

Gas line rupture in San Elizario leads to road closures

Truck roll-over on Downtown I10 West exit

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link