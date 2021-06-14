Update: EPPD headquarters re-opens after suspicious package cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s headquarters in Central El Paso has re-opened.

The building was closed to the public Monday morning because of a suspicious package reported at a nearby building, however, the package was cleared just before 9 a.m.

The EPPD Bomb Squad was investigating a suspicious package across the street, according to EPPD. Police alerted media at 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Police did not indicate which building had a suspicious package or what type of package was reported.

