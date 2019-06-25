Police clear investigation at Westside Albertsons

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This story has been updated.

UPDATE: EPPD’s bomb squad say they deemed the package left in front of a Westside Albertsons store as safe around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Mesa Street between Resler Drive and Belvidere Street should reopen momentarily with the Albertsons parking lot opening shortly thereafter.

EARLIER: El Paso Police are investigating a suspicious package left in front of a Westside Albertsons store Tuesday morning.

It happened after midnight at the store located at 7022 N. Mesa Street. Police have closed Mesa Street between Resler Drive and Belvidere Street in both directions.

An EPPD officer on the scene told KTSM that the package is located near the front of the store, which is requiring the closure of the parking lot and Mesa in both directions.