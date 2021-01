Law enforcement called over suspicious item at East El Paso Walmart.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A suspicious item has been found in the parking lot of a Walmart in Far East El Paso.

Walmart 12236 Montana. Parking lot and surrounding area closed off. Suspicious item in parking lot. Bomb Squad officers responding. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) January 18, 2021

According to the El Paso Police Department, the parking lot and surrounding area of the Walmart at 12236 Montana Ave., have been closed off due to a suspicious item.

EPPD’s Bomb Squad officers are responding to the incident.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.