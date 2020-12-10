Suspects wanted in California murder arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two suspects accused of a California murder were arrested on Wednesday night in Northeast El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department, 23-year-old Jadontae Foster and 23-year-old Dashanna Cordoba were arrested at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment at the 4600 block of Arlen Avenue.

Foster and Cordoba are suspects in a murder that happened in Vallejo, Calif. Officers with the Vallejo Police Department traced the fugitives to El Paso and contacted the El Paso Police Department for assistance in apprehending the two.

EPPD’s SWAT and Crisis Management Teams responded to the scene to assist in executing a search warrant. According to EPPD, both fugitives walked out of the apartment and surrendered to arrest.

They were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where they await extradition to California.

