EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Deputies from the Montana Patrol Station were dispatched to the 14600 block of Desert Loop on August 29th. When they arrived, officers discovered the ongoing theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) by two suspects identified as 21-year-old Steven Angel Gamboa and 46-year-old Ronnie Armando Rojas. Gamboa and Rojas were pulling the ATV with a rope.

The robbery victim informed officers that the suspects had taken additional items from his property. Deputies discovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson and an air compressor in the car driven by the suspects. Gamboa and Rojas were processed at the El Paso County Jail. Rojas had outstanding warrants; his bond was $60,000, while Gamboa’s was $20,000.