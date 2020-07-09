Suspects accused in deadly northeast El Paso shooting taken into custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four people are now in custody following an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in June in northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Nasir Dante Gillespie, 21-year-old Justin Lajes, 23-year-old Martreil Price, and 23-year-old Chris Thomas.

According to EPPD, on June 27 at around 6 p.m., officers with the Northeast Regional Command unit responded to 9920 Genie Dr. because of a reported shooting.

Authorities said that officers discovered the body of 27-year-old Patricia Alejandra Silva who died from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers also found two additional victims who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who said there was a gathering in the backyard of the residence when the four offenders, who were reportedly armed with handguns, entered the yard through a side gate.

EPPD told KTSM 9 News that an argument began between the group and multiple shots were fired.

Investigators said that both Martreil Price and Chris Thomas were taken into custody in Tempe, Arizona with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service and the Tempe Police Department Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Nasir Dante Gillespie and Justin Lajes were located on July 7 with the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, EPPD Auto Theft Unit and Texas DPS, authorities said.

Gillespie was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Murder / Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity on a $1,000,000 bond. Lajes was booked on a $1 million bond for Murder.

Price and Thomas are awaiting extradition from Tempe. Price is facing Murder / EOCA and

Aggravated Assault / EOCA charges and Thomas is facing a Murder charge.

Both will be booked upon their return to El Paso.