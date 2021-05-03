Suspect leads DPS troopers on car chase that ends in Upper Valley

El Paso News

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A suspect led troopers with the Department of Public Safety on a car chase Monday afternoon.

The pursuit ended at Doniphan Drive and Crossroads Drive in the Upper Valley, with the last call coming in at 1:53 p.m. Monday, according to DPS.

DPS did not release the suspect’s name nor did they mention if there were any injuries or if anybody else was involved in the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story