Suspect leads DPS troopers on car chase that ends in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A suspect led troopers with the Department of Public Safety on a car chase Monday afternoon.

The pursuit ended at Doniphan Drive and Crossroads Drive in the Upper Valley, with the last call coming in at 1:53 p.m. Monday, according to DPS.

DPS did not release the suspect’s name nor did they mention if there were any injuries or if anybody else was involved in the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

