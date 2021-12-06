Suspect in murder of Southwest Airlines employee arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say the man suspected of killing 49-year-old Juan Anzaldo in the employee parking lot at El Paso International Airport on November 19 was arrested Friday evening.

Bernard Walter Christmann, 50, is charged with Murder in connection with Anzaldo’s death.

According to police, Anzaldo was dating Christmann’s wife. Christmann confronted the Southwest Airlines employee while standing by his car in the airport parking lot at the end of his shift. An autopsy revealed Anzaldo was killed from blunt force trauma to his head.

Christmann is currently being held in the El Paso County Detention Center on a $1,250,000 bond.