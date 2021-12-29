Suspect in dismissed El Paso murder case, now in custody in Las Cruces on burglary warrant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ivan Gabaldon, the man accused of killing Juan Garcia Flores in February of this year in El Paso, is now in custody in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

This comes after a judge dismissed murder charges against him due to prosecutorial vindictiveness by the El Paso District Attorney’s Office earlier this month.

Gabaldon was indicted on non-residential burglary in September of 2021 in Doña Ana county while he was awaiting trial for Flores’ murder in El Paso. A warrant was issued for his arrest for Failure to Appear on November 9.

Following the dismissal of his murder case in El Paso on December 14, he was held on the warrant in the El Paso County Jail Annex until Deputies with Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on December 23.

The case in Doña Ana County stems from an incident on February 9, 2021, just 14 days before Flores’ murder, where Gabaldon allegedly admitted to breaking into the Helena Agri Enterprises Company in Mesquite, New Mexico.

While the indictment does not specify what, if anything, Gabaldon took while inside the business, his attorney Omar Carmona previously stated Gabaldon admitted to taking a bag of chips from inside the business.

Gabaldon’s bond is set at $5,000.

